Celebrity perfumes: The best celebrity fragrances
  
Britney Spears perfume
Britney Spears perfume


Britney Spears might not be on our airwaves as much as she used to but her perfume is still filling our lungs. The girl did good with her fragrance, Fantasy which is a top selling celebrity fragrance across the world.

We love the cute pink bottle and the fact that it's unashamedly girly. With top notes of red lychee, golden quince and kiwi and a heart of chocolate, cupcakes and jasmine petals, the fragrance dims down to a sensual creamy musk.

Chocolate and cupcakes bottled in a pink glitzy fragrance? This is definitely every preteen's fantasy fragrance.

Fantasy by Britney Spears
RRP: From £15.35

Available from Escentual

21/01/2013
