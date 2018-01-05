Christina Aguilera perfume

Oh Christina... she may have fallen from media favour in recent years but her fragrance is still one her dedicated fans are lapping up.



We find the bottle a bit fussy but as a fragrance it hits the spot if you like your scents sexy with a fruity twist.



The top notes of lily, jasmine and peony break down to a peach and blackcurrent heart, while the base notes of musk and sandalwood mean the fragrance lingers til the twilight hours.



Christina Aguilera

RRP: £28.99

Available from The Perfume Shop

