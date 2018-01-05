|
Diamond beauty: Jubliee beauty products
|
|
|
|
Diamond beauty: Jubliee beauty productsLong live the Queen! Her Jubliee celebrations have given us the excuse to splash out on these diamond inspired beauty buys and juicy Jubliee goodies.
Whether you want to give your skin a diamond make-over or want to treat yourself to some sparkly nails, there's plenty of Jubliee beauty essentials that you can indulge in.
You don't have to be a royal to be a regal beauty.
|
|
Beauty Editor
29/05/2012
|
Article Plan Diamond beauty: Jubliee beauty products ▼
|