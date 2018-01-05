>
>
Diamond beauty: Jubliee beauty products
  
Diamond beauty: Jubliee beauty products

Diamond beauty: Jubliee beauty products


Forties hairstyles 

If you're looking to add some retro glamour to the Jubliee proceedings then start with your hair.

A hair roll or a soft wave will add instant forties charm to your barnet. Queen Elizabeth II would approve.

In celebration and preparation for the Jubliee Saks Hair and Beauty are offering forties inspired hair do's to get you in the mood. Here's what to ask for...

Victory Roll 

If you want to copy Scarlett Johansson's look - ask for the Victory Roll - it suits oval, heart and round shaped faces, as it helps to lengthen the face. This style works best with mid-length and long hair.

Forties Chignon

Tyra Banks does the chignon with high voltage glam factor. This will work best with heart shaped faces. Ask for this if you have mid length to long hair.

Scarlett O'Hara

To get Katy Perry's retro rolls, you'll need to ask for the Scarlett O'Hara. It suits most face shapes - oval, heart, round and square - as the length at the back adds softness to any jaw line.

Exaggerated Waves 

Kim Kardashian smoulders with her forties waves - perfect for her longer face shape.

For more info - visit www.saks.co.uk 


Beauty Editor
29/05/2012
Reader ranking:1.5/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringesMetallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram
Winter nail inspirationThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         