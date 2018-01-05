|
Diamond beauty: Jubliee beauty products
English Rose eyelashes
English Rose eyelashesPaperself are experts in creating laser cut paper lashes in various themes - for the Jubliee what better way to celebrate than with a pair of English Rose lashes?
Queen Elizabeth II is an English Rose if ever there was - and while we can't picture her donning these lovely lashes (they're not quite her style) we can wear them for her.
Yay!
English Rose Paper lashes
Available from Paperself
29/05/2012
