Diamond beauty: Jubliee beauty products
Jubliee nails
Jubliee nailsFeeling patriotic? You soon will with this trio of colours on your nails.
OPI are the Queens of a tribute collection - so what better way to celebrate the Jubliee than with Union Jack nails?
You'll be the envy of all at your street party celebrations.
OPI Great Britain! Great Nails! Jubliee collection
RRP: £ 24.95
Available from LookFantastic
Beauty Editor
29/05/2012
