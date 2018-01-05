>
>
Diamond beauty: Jubliee beauty products
  
Diamond manicure

Diamond manicure


Diamond manicure 

If you prefer your nails with a touch more bling, then take the Diamond Jubliee in a literal sense and get your talons sparkled up with some silver polish from Bio Sculpture.

Give yourself a DIY Diamond Manicure and add tiny diamantes for extra impact this Jubliee.

Their Duchess polish is a must-have!

Silver polish in Duchess
RRP: £10.00
Available from BioSculpture Nails


Beauty Editor
29/05/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Time management tips: Get more done in less timeHomemade Valentine's Day cards
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         