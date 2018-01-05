Diamond manicure

Diamond manicure If you prefer your



Give yourself a DIY Diamond Manicure and add tiny diamantes for extra impact this Jubliee.



Their Duchess polish is a must-have!



Silver polish in Duchess

RRP: £10.00

Available from BioSculpture Nails





If you prefer your nails with a touch more bling, then take the Diamond Jubliee in a literal sense and get your talons sparkled up with some silver polish from Bio Sculpture.Give yourself a DIY Diamond Manicure and add tiny diamantes for extra impact this Jubliee.Their Duchess polish is a must-have!