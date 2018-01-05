|
Diamond beauty: Jubliee beauty products
Diamond manicure
Diamond manicureIf you prefer your nails with a touch more bling, then take the Diamond Jubliee in a literal sense and get your talons sparkled up with some silver polish from Bio Sculpture.
Give yourself a DIY Diamond Manicure and add tiny diamantes for extra impact this Jubliee.
Their Duchess polish is a must-have!
Silver polish in Duchess
RRP: £10.00
Available from BioSculpture Nails
29/05/2012
