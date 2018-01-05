Gorgeous skin  

>
Environ has gone all out for the Queen's Jubliee and has created this rather snazzy limited edition tin complete with Union Jack and packed full of skin nourishing treats.

Each vintage style tin contains three full size Environ® products - AVST Moisturiser, AVST Cleansing Lotion and AVST Moisturising Toner - plus two free treats: a C-Boost clarifying cream and 10 capsule jar of Hydrating Oil Capsules.
The robust tin is the ideal place to keep little treasures, jewellery, biscuit supplies or even a growing make-up collection.

It is a little pricey though and starts at £91.95, but for a skincare blow out, this will last you long past the street party celebrations.

Available from www.iiaa.eu


Beauty Editor
29/05/2012
