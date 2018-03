Diamond scent

Diamond scent



With notes of rose, sensual patchouli and amber this is an indulgent treat for your senses. Emporio Armani Diamonds for Women Eau De Parfum Spray 30ml

RRP: £37.50

Available from FeelUnique

Emporio Armani 's Diamonds for Women Fragrance is made to reflect the strong, modern woman - which puts you in mind of Queen Elizabeth II doesn't it?With notes of rose, sensual patchouli and amber this is an indulgent treat for your senses.