Diamond beauty: Jubliee beauty products
Anti-ageing sparkle
Sparkly skinAdd some sparkle to your skin with this hi-tech formula which uses real diamonds and sapphires to restore your skin's radiance.
Carita Beauty Diamond Regenerating Midnight Concentrate should be applied after cleansing onto face and neck before getting your eight hours of nightly Beauty sleep.
Wake looking like a diamond Beauty.
Carita Beauty Diamond Regenerating Midnight Concentrate
RRP: £268.00
Available from Feel Unique
Beauty Editor
29/05/2012
