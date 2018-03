Shower sparkle

Shower sparkle Add a regal sparkle to your shower with this



Scented with the Yellow Diamond Versace



With notes of freesia, mimosa and



Versace Yellow Diamond Shower Gel

RRP: £22.10

Available from FeelUnique

Add a regal sparkle to your shower with this shower gel from Versace.Scented with the Yellow Diamond Versace fragrance you'll feel royally clean and rather expensive too.With notes of freesia, mimosa and orange blossom you'll also smell rather lovely too.