High shine hair

Coat your locks with a high shine gloss and you'll soon exude a royal aura.Shiny hair is a royal prerequisite - just look at Kate Middleton , but replicating that mirror shine can be as simple as spraying it on.

We're fans of the GoldWell Style Sign Diamond Gloss Spray which literally perks up your barnet and gives it a smoothing, shiny finishing touch and a light hold.



GoldWell Style Sign Diamond Gloss Spray

RRP: £7.75

Available from LookFantastic

