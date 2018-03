Quiz: Choose the right fragrance for you

Chanel Cristalle Eau Verte © Chanel



Cristalle Eau Verte by Chanel is a sibling to the original Cristalle eau de toilette. This fresh, light fragrance, which features a magnolia accord enriched with notes of jasmine and lemon, conjures up the pleasure of refreshing summer rain.



£58, www.chanel.com