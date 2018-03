DSquared² SheWood Velvet Forest Wood © DSquared² Inspired by the Canadian Velvet forests, Velvet Forest Wood features enveloping velvet notes of musk and violet, refreshing forest notes of pine needles and galbanum, plus distinctive wood notes of patchouli and vetiver. And even the bottle is decorated with wood!







£44 for 50ml

Stockist information: 01273 408800