Fragrance quiz result: You're natural and modern

Quiz: Choose the right fragrance for you
Your family of fragrances
Floral, citrus, Chypre.
Distinct scents
Iris, violet, jasmine, mandarin, cherry blossom, lavender, lemon, orange, grapefruit... fresh fragrances with hints of citrus.
You like your skin to be
Fresh!
For you, a fragrance is
A bit like a second skin.
Your type of fragrance
Fresh, light and fruity.
The perfect fragrance for you
Eau Dynamisante by Clarins, an invigorating eau de toilette that provides a delicious sensation of freshness and vitality.
Discover which perfumes match your personality
Beauty Editor
08/10/2009
