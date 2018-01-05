>
>
Quiz: Choose the right fragrance for you
Article in images

Fragrance quiz result: You're natural and modern

 

© Clarins - Fragrance quiz result: You're natural and modern
© Clarins

Your family of fragrances
Floral, citrus, Chypre.
Distinct scents
Iris, violet, jasmine, mandarin, cherry blossom, lavender, lemon, orange, grapefruit... fresh fragrances with hints of citrus.
You like your skin to be
Fresh!
For you, a fragrance is
A bit like a second skin.
Your type of fragrance
Fresh, light and fruity.

The perfect fragrance for you
Eau Dynamisante by Clarins, an invigorating eau de toilette that provides a delicious sensation of freshness and vitality.

Discover which perfumes match your personality




  
  
Beauty Editor
08/10/2009
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
New celebrity couplesCelebrities expecting babies in 2018
30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your DayChristmas 2013: The best gift ideas for men
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         