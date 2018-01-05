>
>
Quiz: Choose the right fragrance for you
Article in images

Fragrance quiz result: You're romantic and dreamy

 

© Furterer - Fragrance quiz result: You're romantic and dreamy
© Furterer
Your family of fragrances
Floral, rose, vanilla.
Distinct scents
Wild fruits, vanilla, rose, jasmine, musk, violet, orchid... floral notes inspire romance and sweetness, the qualities that characterise you.
You like your skin to be
Sweet!
For you, a fragrance is
A delicate waft of something delicious
Your type of fragrance
Sparkly and tangy eaux de toilettes.
The perfect fragrance for you
Diesel Fuel for Life Unlimited Eau de Parfum, a sensual fragrance with a spicy, floral heart.

Discover which perfumes match your personality




  
  
Beauty Editor
08/10/2009
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
DIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your loveFoods that you can easily grow at home
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         