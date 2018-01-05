Fragrance quiz result: You're romantic and dreamy

|
Quiz: Choose the right fragrance for you
|Article in images
|
|
Your family of fragrances
Floral, rose, vanilla.
Distinct scents
Wild fruits, vanilla, rose, jasmine, musk, violet, orchid... floral notes inspire romance and sweetness, the qualities that characterise you.
You like your skin to be
Sweet!
For you, a fragrance is
A delicate waft of something delicious
Your type of fragrance
Sparkly and tangy eaux de toilettes.
The perfect fragrance for you
Diesel Fuel for Life Unlimited Eau de Parfum, a sensual fragrance with a spicy, floral heart.
Discover which perfumes match your personality
|
Beauty Editor
08/10/2009
|
Article Plan Be perfume perfect: find the right fragrance for you ▼
|