Quiz: Choose the right fragrance for you

Fragrance quiz result: You're sentimental and mysterious © Vanilla Sands Your family of fragrances Amber, heady. Distinct scents Amber, vanilla, patchouli, rose, jasmine, cumin , thyme... scents that come from afar and celebrate the beauty of women with strong personalities. You like your skin to be Sultry! For you, a fragrance is Strong and spirited, like yourself.

Your type of fragrance Intense and captivating. The perfect fragrance for you

Poison by Dior, a spicy, fruity and bold



Discover which perfumes match your personality Poison by Dior, a spicy, fruity and bold perfume