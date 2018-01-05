Fragrance quiz result: You're sentimental and mysterious

© Vanilla Sands

Your family of fragrances

Amber, heady.

Distinct scents

Amber, vanilla, patchouli, rose, jasmine, cumin , thyme... scents that come from afar and celebrate the beauty of women with strong personalities.

You like your skin to be

Sultry!

For you, a fragrance is

Strong and spirited, like yourself.



Your type of fragrance

Intense and captivating.