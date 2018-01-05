Fragrance quiz result: You're sentimental and mysterious

|
Quiz: Choose the right fragrance for you
Your family of fragrances
Amber, heady.
Distinct scents
Amber, vanilla, patchouli, rose, jasmine, cumin, thyme... scents that come from afar and celebrate the beauty of women with strong personalities.
You like your skin to be
Sultry!
For you, a fragrance is
Strong and spirited, like yourself.
Your type of fragrance
Intense and captivating.
The perfect fragrance for you
Poison by Dior, a spicy, fruity and bold perfume.
Discover which perfumes match your personality
Beauty Editor
08/10/2009
