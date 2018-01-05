>
>
Quiz: Choose the right fragrance for you
Article in images

Fragrance quiz result: You're contemporary and feminine

 

©Jean Louis David - Fragrance quiz result: You're contemporary and feminine
©Jean Louis David
Your family of fragrances
Woody, Chypre.
Distinct scents
Foliage, exotic woods, sandalwood, powerful plant notes that highlight your sensuality.
You like your skin to be
Velvety and radiant.
For you, a fragrance is
A weapon of seduction!
Your type of fragrance
Long-lasting but discreet perfume extracts.
The perfect fragrance for you
L'Air du Temps by Nina Ricci, a fragrance which combines freshness and feminine charm.

Discover which perfumes match your personality




  
  
Beauty Editor
08/10/2009
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Next Week's Coronation Street SpoilersThe massive rose gold trend
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         