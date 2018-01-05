Fragrance quiz result: You're contemporary and feminine

|
Quiz: Choose the right fragrance for you
Your family of fragrances
Woody, Chypre.
Distinct scents
Foliage, exotic woods, sandalwood, powerful plant notes that highlight your sensuality.
You like your skin to be
Velvety and radiant.
For you, a fragrance is
A weapon of seduction!
Your type of fragrance
Long-lasting but discreet perfume extracts.
The perfect fragrance for you
L'Air du Temps by Nina Ricci, a fragrance which combines freshness and feminine charm.
