Quiz: Choose the right fragrance for you

Fragrance quiz result: You're contemporary and feminine ©Jean Louis David Your family of fragrances Woody, Chypre. Distinct scents Foliage, exotic woods, sandalwood, powerful plant notes that highlight your sensuality. You like your skin to be Velvety and radiant. For you, a fragrance is A weapon of seduction! Your type of fragrance Long-lasting but discreet perfume extracts. The perfect fragrance for you

L'Air du Temps by



Discover which perfumes match your personality L'Air du Temps by Nina Ricci , a fragrance which combines freshness and feminine charm.