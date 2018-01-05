The Birth of Escentric Molecules

Geza decided to leave the mainstream industry and set up on his own and, through a series of fortunate incidents, via fashion writer Susan Irivine, he came to meet Jeff Lounds of This company, a branding expert based in London. Through Jeff, Geza sold a perfume he’d devised based on Gin and Tonic to Bombay Sapphire. “Jeff organised this and we sold 120,000 units” says Geza, “It was an incredible project, for an alcohol company to go for the idea of marketing a perfume.”



This idea of starting from a single scent and celebrating its possibilities excites Geza’s imagination. “The chemistry - our noses smell perfumes on the street, we are exposed to lots of them, so I wanted to go back to simplicity, the single aroma chemical.”



“Maybe one day we will rave about restaurants that only cook with basil” he continues. “In many ways I just did the same, took one main ingredient. As a perfumer, I am fed up of having to combine molecules with 18 ingredients,” and that’s why Escentric Molecules was born.





