Pure ingredients at Escentric Molecules After the success of Molecule 01 and 02, Geza worked on Escentric 01.

The purity of ingredients is central to the philosophy of Escentric Molecules. While they have been approached to create candles, bath oils and other by-products, they prefer to keep the series only available in perfume form and release new products every two or so years. Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell have created their own scents, but both are fans of Escentric Molecules. “It’s true that some people have become quite obsessed with it,” says Geza, “and have been known to spray their clothes, rooms and sheets with one of the fragrance but I think it is best to not to go overboard. I think part of our success is that we are not Gucci or Armani, when people discover Escentric Molecules they feel they have found something special.”







www.escentric.com





