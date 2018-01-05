>
Five of the best natural fragrances
  
Jo Malone
What better place to start than Jo Malone? Renowned for their gorgeous understated natural fragrances, elegant packaging and all round gorgeousness.

These three perfectly capture nature in all her fragrant glory.

English Pear and Freesia, RRP £34, www.jomalone.co.uk
Described as the essence of autumn, this latest launch from Jo Malone is the beauty buy of the season. With predominant pear notes. tones of honeyed quince, delicate white freesias and scrambling wild roses, this is a new favourite for the soFeminine team. Simply gorgeous.

Wild Fig and Cassis, RRP £34, www.jomalone.co.uk
Perfect for him and her, this warm cologne has the sweetness of freshly picked figs and cassis, with green grass undertones entwined with warming notes of cedarwood, amber and musk. Transports you to the countryside in an instant.

Amber and Lavender, RRP, £34, www.jomalone.co.uk
This exotic sensual fragrance has the charm of oriental amber combined with French lavender and myrrh. In the words of Jo Malone, 'This clean, aromatic spice evokes the subtle, spicy warmth of twilight.' We wonder if that means R-Patz will fancy us with this scent? Either way we love it.

