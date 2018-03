L'Occitane

Fleur Cherie, L'Occitane, RRP: £30 www.loccitane.com

This neroli inspired fragrance by L'Occitane is floral, light and sparkling, with a delicate orange blossom aroma, combined with lingering woody notes.



The heart rests on orange blossom absolute, orange blossom water and jasmine sambac with rich base notes of patchouli, cedar and musk.



We were divided on this one, fresh and uplifting on the one hand, but why does it remind us ever so slightly of our nan?