>
>
Five of the best natural fragrances
  
Fleurs de Bach
In this article

Fleurs de Bach


Vivacités de Bach, from £44.50, www.bachflowergardens.com
This invigorating fragrance will fill you with positive energy. Made with certified organic flower essences, Vivacité de Bach promise this addictive perfume will bring joy, clarity and vitality.

Featuring top notes of gorse and gentian, a heart of white chestnut, olive and hornbeam with subtle base notes of larch and mustard, this is a truly unique fragrance. We're a little bit in love with Fleurs de Bach - so add them to your beauty hit list.

15/04/2015
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Metallic Hair: the colours trending on InstagramWinter nail inspiration
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         