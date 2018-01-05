Jane Packer

Jane Packer fragrance collection, Eau de Toilette, 50ml , RRP: £39

www.jane-packer.co.uk

We were ecstatic when we found out one of our favourite florists was to launch a collection of floral fragrances. Jane Packer, award winning International Floral Designer, has created five divine fragrances, all inspired by the myriad flowers she has worked with over the last two decades.



Particularly impressive are the sophisticated slender bottles, and the fact that her fragrances last all day long. Our soFeminine favourites were the Iris, Jasmine, Sandalwood fragrance and the Green Orchid, Vetiver, Lemon Grass. Heavenly.



Also available as Bath Milk and Body Cream you can smell floral and fresh from top to toe. Keep an eye on Jane Packer - her skincare and fragrance collections are the next big thing to hit the natural beauty market.