Origins Ginger Essence, 50ml, RRP: £31, www.origins.co.uk

Origins are great believers in the power of scent to change your mood. Now that wintery weather is drawing near, there's no better time to try this warming sensual Ginger Essence, which has refreshing notes of bergamot, lemon and lime, nestled amongst gingery top notes.



With a perfect balance of warm and cool notes, energy and calm, we found this fragrance to be soothing and long lasting. A winning combination.