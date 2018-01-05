Classique by Jean-Paul Gaultier Classique by Jean Paul Gaultier The history

Classique by Jean Paul Gaultier first saw the light of day in 1993. With his first venture into fragrances, the designer wanted to replicate his universe: a mixture of genres, ideas and cultures, but always very "couture".



A fragrance for the Gaultier woman: fairylike and powerful, ideal and sensual...



The scent

Jean Paul Gaultier asked Jacques Cavallier to work on a fragrance that reminded him of childhood memories.



The result was Classique, a sweet but very feminine composition featuring amber, rose and musk which embody sensuality to the extreme.



The flacon

The corset, quintessentially feminine and the central element of Jean Paul Gaultier's creations, naturally lent itself to the glass body, whose flesh-like colour and sensual curves completed the bottle. A female flacon for a female fragrance.



But Gaultier didn't stop there, unpredictable as always, he packaged the bottle in a silver tin, like something you'd find on a supermarket shelf!





