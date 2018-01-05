>
>
Perfume history: the history of classic perfumes

Very Irresistible from Givenchy

The history
People don't decide to be irresistible: they just are. It's a state of mind, it's about innocence and a certain “je-ne-sais-quoi “ as the French would say.

Launched in 2003, Very Irresistible from Givenchy signalled the revival of the brand, along with its attachment to its historic culture and its love of women.

The scent
Very Irresistible was the first "aromatic floral" in the world of perfume.

Rose, in multiple forms, makes up 35% of the scent, alongside an innovative blend of star anise and verbena leaves that produce energising, unexpected notes at the heart of the roses.

It's an impertinent, fanciful and sensual bouquet for a perfume that's far from subdued!

The flacon
Created under the artistic direction of Pablo Reinoso, this long bottle is, like the scent it contains, resolutely pink from head to toe, varying in shades from dark to pale pink.

The triangular prism allows light to play on each surface at the same time, revealing constantly changing angles as it moves.

There's no engraving or label, only the silver top that separates the transparent lid from the pink body is engraved with the name of the perfume.




  
  
Beauty Editor
19/07/2011
