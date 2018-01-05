>
Perfume history: the history of classic perfumes

Flower by Kenzo

 

Flower by Kenzo

The history
At the origin of Flower by Kenzo is a poetic challenge: inventing the scent of a flower that has no scent, in other words, the poppy.

It's a fragrance designed to encapsulate this strong yet delicate flower, which we recognise as a symbol of peace and harmony with nature. Kenzo's values are embodied by this militant flower.

The scent
In 2000 the perfumer Alberto Morillas invented the poppy perfume, a fragrance for sensual and refined women.

The result is a floral and powdery creation. Long-lasting but light, it's a sensual and sweet floral scent with vanilla and musk notes.

The flacon
The Flower by Kenzo flacon portrays strength and poetry.

Designed by Serge Mansau, it represents a flower soaring towards the sky, protected by a transparent structure. The flacon skims the sky and yearns for light.




  
  
19/07/2011
