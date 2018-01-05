Flower by Kenzo

The history

At the origin of Flower by Kenzo is a poetic challenge: inventing the scent of a flower that has no scent, in other words, the poppy.



It's a fragrance designed to encapsulate this strong yet delicate flower, which we recognise as a symbol of peace and harmony with nature. Kenzo's values are embodied by this militant flower.

The scent

In 2000 the perfumer Alberto Morillas invented the poppy perfume, a fragrance for sensual and refined women.



The result is a floral and powdery creation. Long-lasting but light, it's a sensual and sweet floral scent with vanilla and musk notes.

The flacon

The Flower by Kenzo flacon portrays strength and poetry.



Designed by Serge Mansau, it represents a flower soaring towards the sky, protected by a transparent structure. The flacon skims the sky and yearns for light.