L'Air du Temps by Nina Ricci L'Air du Temps by Nina Ricci

The history

In 1948, Robert Ricci was inspired by young post-war girls to create L’Air du Temps.



This "solar" perfume was the opposite of the heady fragrances of the time. Its scent coincided with the desire to feel light and floaty.



Robert Ricci came up with a fragrance that adapts to the personality of the person wearing it: "Just like a dress is made to give emphasis [to a woman], a perfume is made to seduce but in a more subtle way". The scent

"I created L'Air du Temps for a very feminine woman [...] For me, a perfume is an act of love." Robert Ricci spoke to Francis Fabron who had the idea of adding benzyl salicylate to the composition.



This synthetic molecule smooths the edges of the bouquet of natural flowers (jasmine, rose, gardenia and spicy carnation), while making it more fluid overall.



The flacon

"A perfume is a work of art, the object that it is contained within must be a masterpiece." Nina Ricci became the first perfumer to manufacture flacons in crystal.



In 1951, the famous "twin doves" flacon was born, designed by Robert Ricci and created by Marc Lalique. In 1991, it was crowned "Perfume Bottle of the Century.



Recently, the "twin doves" flacon was redesigned by Philippe Starck: with its modern lines and frosted glass, the flacon takes an a new dimension, while remaining recognisible.





