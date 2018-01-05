Poison by Dior Poison by Dior

The history

In 1985, Poison revolutionised the world of perfume. To illustrate his desire to be a perfumer, Christian Dior declared: "A perfume is an open door to a closed world."



Since its launch, Poison has told a story, the legend of the seductress who takes risks and has lover after lover. Poison became a legendary reference in perfume.



The scent

Created by the perfumer Édouard Fléchier, Poison imposes a powerful and mysterious harmony. Poison is a perfume from elsewhere, it's the discovery of a new world.



With spicy notes, rich fruits and sensual amber, Poison captivates and seduces. The flacon

To hold his precious perfume, Dior created an exceptional flacon. A glass apple, the symbol of temptation, was sculpted from dark amethyst and it conserves the roundness, warmth and sensuality of the fragrance.





