>
>
Perfume history: the history of classic perfumes

Poison by Dior

 

- Poison by Dior
Poison by Dior

The history
In 1985, Poison revolutionised the world of perfume. To illustrate his desire to be a perfumer, Christian Dior declared: "A perfume is an open door to a closed world."

Since its launch, Poison has told a story, the legend of the seductress who takes risks and has lover after lover. Poison became a legendary reference in perfume.

The scent
Created by the perfumer Édouard Fléchier, Poison imposes a powerful and mysterious harmony. Poison is a perfume from elsewhere, it's the discovery of a new world.

With spicy notes, rich fruits and sensual amber, Poison captivates and seduces.

The flacon
To hold his precious perfume, Dior created an exceptional flacon. A glass apple, the symbol of temptation, was sculpted from dark amethyst and it conserves the roundness, warmth and sensuality of the fragrance.




  
  
Beauty Editor
19/07/2011
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Celebrity kids: Celebs with their offspringThe best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!
The most beautiful villages in EuropeThe Strict Rules the Royal Family Must Follow
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         