Angel by Thierry Mugler Angel by Thierry Mugler The history

"The bottle will be a star, the colour will be blue and the scent will evoke childhood memories and femininity".



As a ring, in his clothing designs or in his accessories, the star inspires all of Thierry Mugler's creations. The origin of this fascination? Nights spent under the stars when he was a child. The scent

The fragrance created by Thierry Mugler was so bold and original that it took 608 trials to come up with the perfume that we know today.



Thierry Mugler was one of the first to add chocolate and caramel notes to perfume. The first mouth-watering fragrance and without any flowers! The flacon

In 1990, all of the glassmakers who were consulted to make the flacon deemed it impossible. Only the Brosse Glassmakers were willing to give it a go.



Two years of work were necessary to develop a special machine. But six weeks before the launch, the first flacons produced weren't up to the required standards.



After lots of technical checks, it was discovered that a simple current of air, brought about by changing the location of the machine, was the problem.



With that, the machine was moved, production started up again and the Angel flacon was ready.







