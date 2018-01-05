>
Perfume history: the history of classic perfumes

Classic perfume history

 

- Classic perfume history
Chanel No. 5

The history
In 1920, Gabrielle "Coco" Chanel was the queen of Parisian fashion. During the summer, the idea came to her to release a perfume. This was an unusual project at the time as designers and perfumers were two distinct trades.

Even back then fraudsters started to copy the scent. According to Cleopatra's Boudoir in 1953, two men were arrested for counterfieting Chanel's signature scent. Fake bottles such as the one below can still be found.

The scent
A pioneer of modern perfumery, fragrance designer Ernest Beaux came up with an unusual scent, in complete contrast with the single-flower fragrances of the era.

The name
Mademoiselle Chanel opted for a simple trademark, almost an identification number. Whether it was the 5th sample proposed by Ernest Beaux, or because she decided to put her precious perfume under the protection of her lucky number, N°5 is also an easy-to-remember name that requires no translation.

Fake vintage Chanel bottle
Fake vintage Chanel bottle


The flacon
As unfussy as a lab bottle with its neat lines, the flacon designed by Coco Chanel is a fine model of simplicity and timeless elegance.


Beauty Editor
19/07/2011
