In the words of one Coco Chanel: "Wear perfume wherever you want to be embraced.” Perfume reacts on contact with skin and releases a fragrance that’s unique to the wearer's skin.
The effects of heat also make perfumes release their scents, so apply your perfume to pulse points and areas which get hot or moist: your temples, neck (including the nape), backs of your knees, between your breasts, ankles, small of your back, navel, behind your ear lobes, and the inside of your wrists. With each heartbeat, you’ll release your fragrance!
Also apply to extremely mobile parts of your body too, so that every time you move you’ll waft your fragrance around.
