The perfume you wear is your signature. Whether it’s floral, chypre, amber or fruity, it will stay with you through seasons and moods. Even if the bottle looks good, buying perfume isn't like buying cakes from a shop window, where you go for whatever takes your fancy! You need to take your time and smell dozens of perfumes before you settle on the one that matches your mood and deepest desires.



Which perfume for which character? Fresh, floral notes with instant charm will please extroverted and bold personalities. Oriental notes with intense traces attract mysterious and sensual girls. Powdered notes are for emotional narcissists or young-at-heart women. Floral-fruity fragrances match optimistic characters who like taking the lead. Chypre perfumes suit ambitious, full of character women. Read the rest of the practical guide and discover which perfumes suit you