Hypnôse Senses is an elegant reinterpretation of Lancôme's beautiful Magie fragrance in a twisted glass bottle. With top notes of pink peppercorns and fruity heart notes of Osmanthus flower strengthened by a patchouli base, this sensual floral chypre scent is irresistible.



Lancôme Hypnose Senses EDP 50ml, £42 at Boots