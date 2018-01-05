>
Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess Summer Fragrance

Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess Summer Fragrance


Estée Lauder has launched a gloriously solar fragrance for summer 09 that transports you to exotic climes via notes of sensual amber, creamy coconut milk, vanilla and sandalwood. Imagine the essense of hot sand and juicy mandarin, with a floral accord of lavender and orange blossom bringing out the smoothness of the amber. A final plus point: it doesn't stain!

Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess Eau Fraiche 100ml, £35.23 at Boots 


Sarah Horrocks
12/07/2009
