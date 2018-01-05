|
Summer scents
Cacharel Scarlett Eau de toilette
Bearing the name of two Hollywood icons O'Hara and Johansson, Cacharel's latest fragrance is a daring new scent that retains a classic bouquet of white flowers, but stands out from predecessors such as Anais Anais with the strength of sandalwood, and jasmine, orange blossom and honeysuckle mixing with Provencal honey to lend a gourmand note. The ornate bottle sculpted with Japanese flowers is the cherry on the cake.
Sarah Horrocks
12/07/2009
