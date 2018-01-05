>
>
Summer scents
 Photo 5/5 
Cacharel Scarlett Eau de toilette

Cacharel Scarlett Eau de toilette


Bearing the name of two Hollywood icons O'Hara and Johansson, Cacharel's latest fragrance is a daring new scent that retains a classic bouquet of white flowers, but stands out from predecessors such as Anais Anais with the strength of sandalwood, and jasmine, orange blossom and honeysuckle mixing with Provencal honey to lend a gourmand note. The ornate bottle sculpted with Japanese flowers is the cherry on the cake.

Scarlett EDT by Cacharel 50ml, £29.99 at escentual.co.uk


Related articles:
> Geza Schoen's Escentric Molecules
> Jean Paul Gaultier's new summer fragrance 
> Chanel No5: A perfume revolution


Sarah Horrocks
12/07/2009
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Summer 2009 fragrances

Don't miss...
Celebrity Men with GlassesThis Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In YouThe most memorable movie kisses of all time
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         