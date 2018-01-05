Summer fragrances: New launches for 2012

In this article















Woah! Summer just hit us hard - and while we're loving the heat we're not so keen on smelling anything less than fresh.Let's be honest - we all need our fragrances to work a little harder for us in the summer - whether we're on holiday or simply sweltering in the office. Smelling good is always on trend.That's why we've rounded up the newest fragrance launches for summer 2012 - all light, linen fresh and utterly yum.Yep, summer smells are all about a light floral bouquet with crisp cotton undertones - and these new fragrance lovelies are perfect for summer fling...