Summer fragrances: New launches for 2012
  
Summer fragrances: New launches for 2012
Summer fragrances: New launches for 2012


Like Taylor Swift? Then try her latest fragrance.

Or even if you're not a Swift fan, this refreshing fruity eau de parfum is a summer fragrance winner.

With hawaiian hibiscus, honeysuckle, mimosa, and a host of meadow picked goodies like apple blossom, raspberry, dewberry and sandalwood, this is a complex little number - and it's definitely a grower.

Taylor Swift Lovestruck
RRP: £28.50
Available from The Fragrance Shop 

01/08/2012
