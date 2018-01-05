|
Summer fragrances: New launches for 2012
Like Taylor Swift? Then try her latest fragrance.
Or even if you're not a Swift fan, this refreshing fruity eau de parfum is a summer fragrance winner.
With hawaiian hibiscus, honeysuckle, mimosa, and a host of meadow picked goodies like apple blossom, raspberry, dewberry and sandalwood, this is a complex little number - and it's definitely a grower.
Taylor Swift Lovestruck
RRP: £28.50
Available from The Fragrance Shop
Ursula Dewey
01/08/2012
