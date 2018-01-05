>
Summer fragrances: New launches for 2012
  
Summer fragrances: New launches for 2012
Summer fragrances: New launches for 2012


On first spritz you may feel like you've walked into the Hummingbird Bakery, but stick with it and you'll dutifully be rewarded.

Moschino's latest fragrance launch is Pink Bouquet - a delicious blend of flora and fruit.

Opening with notes of pineapple sorbet, peony and bergamot, it soon dulls down to give a refreshing and zesty fragrance with hints of Pink lilly of the valley and gingerbread.

When you need a fragrant pick-me-up in a hot and heady moment, just take your nose to your wrist for a breath of Pink perfection.

Moschino Pink Bouquet 
RRP: £29.50 for 30ml
Available from Debenhams 

01/08/2012
Latest… 05/01/2018
