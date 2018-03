In this article















Summer fragrances: New launches for 2012

Is this the cutest packaging ever? Yes it is! We are loving the ladybird bottle and butterfly decoration from Marc Jacobs' latest launch - Dot Eau de Parfum.



No surprise that this is a floral fragrance - but with a hint of vanilla and musk which is utterly addictive.



Best of all we love the jasmine heart - oh and wait - did we say the packaging was amazing?



Marc Jacobs Dot Eau de Parfum

RRP: £36.50 for 30ml

Available from The Fragrance Shop