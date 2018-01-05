|
Summer fragrances: New launches for 2012
For the ultra girly among us this new fragrance from Anna Sui is a must-try for summer.
The so-called Fairy Dance (yes really), is a floral-fruity cocktail of tangerine, mango and pink pepper, with a soft heart of rose, peony and bamboo notes which smell oh-so-fresh.
With a base of sandalwood, vetiver and vanilla this is a sweet yet playful fragrance that we totally heart in a big way.
Fairy Dance by Anna Sui
RRP: £26.00 for 30ml
Available from Debenhams
Ursula Dewey
01/08/2012
