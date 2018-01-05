In this article















Summer fragrances: New launches for 2012

Fairy Dance by Anna Sui

RRP: £26.00 for 30ml

Available from Debenhams The so-called Fairy Dance (yes really), is a floral-fruity cocktail of tangerine, mango and pink pepper, with a soft heart of rose, peony and bamboo notes which smell oh-so-fresh.With a base of sandalwood, vetiver and vanilla this is a sweet yet playful fragrance that we totally heart in a big way.

