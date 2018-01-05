>
Summer fragrances: New launches for 2012
  
Giorgio Armani Acqua di Gioia Essenza
Giorgio Armani Acqua di Gioia Essenza


If you're too cool to be fruity, floral or feminine with your fragrance, then settle for being seductive-yet-zesty.

What you need is Acqua di Gioa Essenza which opens with crushed mint leaves, lemon juice and pink pepper before settling into itself with a heart of jasmin, sambac and a musky, woody base, finished with brown sugar and bourbon vanilla.

We approve.

RRP: £54.50 for 50ml
Available from The Perfume Shop 

01/08/2012
