Summer fragrances: New launches for 2012

If glamour is a summer staple for you then get yourself some Gucci Premiere.



This newly launched fragrance is fronted by none other than red carpet queen, Blake Lively - and we have to admit - we got sucked in.



This woody, musky blend is the perfect fragrance to wear of a summer's evening, as you go into seduction mode... who can resist you wearing nothing but Gucci?



Gucci Premiere

RRP: £44.50 for 30ml

Available from The Perfume Shop