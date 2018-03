In this article















Summer fragrances: New launches for 2012

Dior know how to make iconic fragrances and now they can add Eau Sensuelle to their roster.



Floral and sensual, harmonious and tender this lilac lovely has notes of rose and jasmine for summer nights to remember.



Dior Eau Sensuelle Eau de Toilette

RRP: £67.50 for 100ml

Available from The Perfume Shop