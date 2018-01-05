Summer scent: Fragrances for summer
Ditch your heavy winter fragrance
for a zesty summer scent
. The warmer months call for fragrances
that are sparkly, snazzy and more balanced to withstand the heat.
fragrance
expert, Georgina Blake says: "Summer fragrances
are generally designed with a lighter concentration, making them less overpowering in the warmth of the summer sun, so spritz generously over the body; and top up throughout the day."
If you're not sure why you should swap from your trusted favourite to a seasonal summer scent
, it's worth knowing that in that summer fragrances
have non-photosensitive ingredients are formulated to smell more refreshing and invigorating.
This selection of sparkling summer scents
will have you transported to hazy days and beachside bliss in an olfactory moment.