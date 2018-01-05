>
Summer scent: Fragrances for summer

Ditch your heavy winter fragrance for a zesty summer scent. The warmer months call for fragrances that are sparkly, snazzy and more balanced to withstand the heat.

fragrance expert, Georgina Blake says: "Summer fragrances are generally designed with a lighter concentration, making them less overpowering in the warmth of the summer sun, so spritz generously over the body; and top up throughout the day."

If you're not sure why you should swap from your trusted favourite to a seasonal summer scent, it's worth knowing that in that summer fragrances have non-photosensitive ingredients are formulated to smell more refreshing and invigorating.

This selection of sparkling summer scents will have you transported to hazy days and beachside bliss in an olfactory moment.


