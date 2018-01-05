|
Summer scent: Fragrances for summer
|
|
In this article
Tom Ford Neroli Portofino
Tom Ford Neroli PortofinoTom Ford has done it again - created a covetable fragrance that is more than a little bit special.
Made with neroli, crisp citrus oils, floral notes and amber undertones to transport you to the clear water and foliage of the Italian Riveria. An aromatic holiday in a bottle.
RRP: £180.00
Available from Beautique.com
|
|
Beauty Editor
30/05/2012
|
Article Plan Summer scent: Fragrances for summer ▼
|