Summer scent: Fragrances for summer
  
Marc Jacobs Tropical Splash Hibiscus
Marc Jacobs Tropical Splash Hibiscus


Marc Jacobs Tropical Splash Hibiscus

Want to whisk yourself away to a warm island oasis? Then pick up one of the Marc Jacobs Splash Tropical Collection.

We heart the Hibiscus fragrance from his trio, which is a sultry, fruity floral that has plenty of exotic notes - with tiare, pink freesia and mandarin sparkle. Delicious.
Marc Jacobs
RRP: £29.00
Available from John Lewis
Beauty Editor
30/05/2012
