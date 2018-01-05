|
Summer scent: Fragrances for summer
Marc Jacobs Tropical Splash Hibiscus
Want to whisk yourself away to a warm island oasis? Then pick up one of the Marc Jacobs Splash Tropical Collection.
We heart the Hibiscus fragrance from his trio, which is a sultry, fruity floral that has plenty of exotic notes - with tiare, pink freesia and mandarin sparkle. Delicious.
Marc Jacobs
RRP: £29.00
Available from John Lewis
