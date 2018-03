In this article





















Eternity Summer makes us think of white sand beaches and sunny skies. The



RRP: £33.00

Available from Debenhams



Eternity Summer makes us think of white sand beaches and sunny skies. The fragrance has beautiful orange blossom top notes and a bouquet of watery florals - but best of all is the summery base of tonka bean.Delicious.