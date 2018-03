In this article





















Issey Miyake Summer Edition 2012 With fresh top notes of pear and rose and watery blossoms at the heart, we're fans of this limited edition lovely - the base of precious wood gives it a velvet finish - making it one of our must-haves for summer this year.

RRP: £33.60

Available from FeelUnique



