Versace perfume

Top Fragrances for Valentine's Day
Ralph Lauren's Romance is a great place to start if you're after a romantic fragrance that is sure to seduce him.
It's a delicate fragrance with a mix of citrus tones and sensual floral notes to keep things feminine. Perfect for setting the tone on those all important first dates together.
Top Notes: Citrus, Waterlily, Rose.
Heart Notes: Lotus, Lily, Violet.
Base Notes: Musk, Oakmoss, Patchouli.
Romance by Ralph Lauren
RRP: £30.60 - £59.50
Available from Escentual
Ursula Dewey
11/02/2013
