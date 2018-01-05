Versace perfume

In this article











Ralph Lauren's Romance is a great place to start if you're after a romantic fragrance that is sure to seduce him.



Made with a blend of floral notes Romance was made to celebrate the delicious feeling of falling in love.



It's a delicate It's a delicate fragrance with a mix of citrus tones and sensual floral notes to keep things feminine. Perfect for setting the tone on those all important first dates together. Top Notes: Citrus, Waterlily, Rose. Heart Notes: Lotus, Lily, Violet. Base Notes: Musk, Oakmoss, Patchouli.



Romance by Ralph Lauren

RRP: £30.60 - £59.50

